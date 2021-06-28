Lebanon’s AUB and UAE's Al Ghurair Foundation to open regional online learning hub

AUB was founded in 1866 by Protestant missionaries from the US. AFP

The American University of Beirut is to launch a digital learning hub to serve thousands of Arab students across the region in a partnership with the UAE-based Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education.

The centre will be hosted by AUB’s Faculty of Engineering and Architecture and run 15 online master’s programmes, diplomas and “certificates that align with evolving regional employment trends”.

It will be called the Abdulla Al Ghurair Hub for Digital Teaching and Learning.

The foundation and AUB said they wanted to digitise existing courses at AUB’s Faculty of Engineering to provide access to higher education through online learning, state news agency Wam said. They will also develop new courses to add to the curriculum.

Foundation Chairman Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair said the initiative aims to make quality online learning more accessible to a larger pool of Arab youngsters.

“The future of online learning in the region will be further catalysed by initiatives such as these, and we are confident that more educational institutions will follow suit, in order to provide greater access to education across many more fields of study,” Mr Al Ghurair said.

AUB President Fadlo R Khuri said the partnership would empower young people in critical fields, such as engineering and architecture, using interactive learning tools.

“This partnership reflects the confidence of regional business leaders in the vision and growth of AUB, that has one of the highest employer ratings in the region. We are upgrading the existing infrastructure to be more digital, adaptive, flexible and interactive and will serve as a regional leader in online learning for a greater positive social impact,” Mr Khuri said.

The partnership comes at a challenging time for AUB. Like many of its peers across Lebanon, it is reeling from the worst economic crisis to grip the country in decades.

The crisis, which began in late 2019, caused the national currency to lose more than 90 per cent of its value. More than half of the population fell below the poverty line.

In March, Mr Khuri said AUB would be transferring $100 million from its overseas endowment fund to pay staff salaries as the economic situation worsened.

The university is facing a massive budget shortfall and has said that cutbacks and department closures are possible.

The crisis has weighed on academic institutions across Lebanon. Students have struggled to cover rising tuition fees while academics' purchasing power was eroded.

As well as developing existing courses, the digital learning hub will provide support to underserved students, “enabling lifelong learning and skill development opportunities,” WAM said.

It currently features two active online programmes, the Engineering Management Master’s degree tailored for engineers and architects, and the Building Energy Systems graduate diploma.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a "donation catalogue". The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n' Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto "From – and to – the UAE," with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year's projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children's charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word "Noor" to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Jumanji: The Next Level Director: Jake Kasdan Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas Two out of five stars

