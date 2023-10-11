Israel-Gaza crisis: Israel targets southern Lebanon after Hezbollah attack

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Israel engaged in a new round of clashes on Wednesday morning, with both sides launching attacks over the border.

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed movement, claimed responsibility for firing an anti-tank missile at an Israeli position and said it was in response to the death of three of their members on Monday after Israel bombarded southern Lebanon.

The attack took place near the Israeli town of Arab Al Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra, the Israeli military said. Israel responded by shelling the areas of Marwahein, Dhayra, and Yarin in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it would be "decisive in its response to the Israeli attacks targeting our country and the security of our people".

The sworn enemies have engaged in conflict in successive days, which comes after the sharp spark in violence in Gaza and Israel.

On Tuesday evening, bombs dropped by Israel lit up the skies over southern Lebanon as forces retaliated against Hezbollah targets.

The clashes along the Lebanon-Israel border came three days after Hamas, the Palestinian militant group governing Gaza, launched a co-ordinated attack that killed more than 900 Israelis, mostly civilians.

Lebanon and Israel last fought a full-scale war in 2006, but have refrained from all-out conflict since.

But the new outbreak of violence has raised fears about Lebanon becoming a second front in the war between Israel and Hezbollah-allied Hamas.