Lebanon enters political vacuum as president Michel Aoun accepts government resignation

Lebanon was officially in another power vacuum on Sunday as president Michel Aoun departed the presidential palace.

The divisive 89-year-old leader signed a decree accepting the resignation of the government a day before the end of his term.

"This morning, I sent a letter to the House of Representatives in accordance with my constitutional powers and signed the government's resignation decree," he wrote on Twitter.

His departure comes despite no agreement on his replacement, after MPs failed to reach quorum after four attempts to vote on his successor.

Lebanon has been in the grip of one of the sharpest economic declines in modern times after spiralling national debt, a banking crisis and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic combined, amid ongoing political chaos and nationwide protests.

Lebanon's top Maronite Christian cleric on Sunday accused authorities of creating a political vacuum by leaving the presidency unfilled - Mr Aoun's term officially ends on Monday.

Patriarch Beshara Al Rai said they had "left this supreme and essential presidency in a vacuum, either deliberately, or out of stupidity or selfishness."