Lebanon's top Christian cleric issues election plea

Lebanon's top Christian cleric stressed the importance of the country holding legislative elections next year, in his Christmas sermon on Saturday.

Bechara Boutros Al Rai also called for the government to convene, saying that failing to do so sets a precedent that may hinder the function of future governments.

Lebanon's Cabinet, which is focused on restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock much-needed foreign aid, has not met since October 12, due to a dispute over a probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

“We support your commitment to holding the legislative elections,” said Mr Al Rai, directing his speech to President Michel Aoun who was attending the sermon.

“The elections are the guarantee that presidential elections will be held on time and it is an opportunity for change.”

Parliament had voted for the legislative election to take place on March 27 but Mr Aoun has said he would only sign a decree for them to take place in May.

Mr Al Rai also urged Lebanese leaders to keep the country “neutral” so Beirut is not pulled into regional conflicts – a thinly-veiled criticism of Hezbollah's influence on the country.

Mr Aoun's party is allied to the Iran-backed group.

“You have seen the extent of the damage that this reality has inflicted during your rule, which you wanted – upon your election – to be a rule of reform, change, and consolidating the prestige of the state,” the Maronite Patriarch said, addressing Mr Aoun.

He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the port blast that killed more than 200 people in August last year.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of the port blast victims who are in pain because the judiciary is hindered and the fate of investigation is uncertain,” he said.

The explosion was caused by a large quantity of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely for years but, more than a year on, no one has been held accountable.

Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies have pushed to remove the lead investigator of the explosion, accusing him of political bias.