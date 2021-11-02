Lebanon seeks dialogue with Riyadh, 'not demands about Hezbollah' says foreign minister

Lebanon's foreign minister has said Saudi Arabia is dictating impossible terms by asking the government to reduce the role of Iran-backed Hezbollah, but that the situation could be resolved if the kingdom agrees to a dialogue with the new Lebanese cabinet.

“If they just want Hezbollah's head on a plate, we can't give them that,” the minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Hezbollah is a component of politics in Lebanon. It has a regional armed dimension, yes, but this is beyond what we can resolve,” he said.

Read more Lebanon's president calls on Saudi Arabia to resume direct talks after ambassador recall

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with Gulf Arab states, spurred by a minister's critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen.

Information Minister George Kordahi said in an interview last week that the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen were acting in self-defence, comments deemed insulting by Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and some Gulf Arab allies have reacted angrily to Mr Kordahi's remarks, which were filmed before he took up his position in cabinet. Riyadh expelled Lebanon's ambassador, banned all imports from Lebanon and recalled its envoy for consultations.

Kuwait and Bahrain followed suit by expelling the top envoys in their own capitals, while the UAE withdrew all its diplomats from Beirut.

Saudi Arabia has said its actions were driven not just by Mr Kordahi's comments, but rather were rooted in its objection to the increasing dominance of Hezbollah over Lebanese politics.

Gulf states are traditional aid donors to Lebanon but for several years have been increasingly dismayed by Hezbollah's expanding power, and have so far been loathe to help rescue Lebanon from a devastating economic crisis.

Mutual dialogue

On Tuesday, Mr Bou Habib told Reuters he believed mutual dialogue between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia was the only way forward to solving the dispute. But he added that there had been no meetings on any level between both parties since Prime Minister Najib Mikati's cabinet was formed on September 10.

“There has been no dialogue [with Saudi Arabia] even before the problem with minister Kordahi … the Saudi ambassador here never communicated with us”, Mr Bou Habib said.

“He [the Saudi ambassador] was here and was communicating with a lot of Lebanese politicians, but he wasn't communicating with us”, he said.

“We need to know what they want … we prefer dialogue to dictates.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 A view of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, with the lights on only in some buildings. Lebanese rely on highly polluting diesel generators run by private neighbourhood operators to make up for shortfalls in electricity supply from the state utility. EPA

Mr Kordahi has refused to resign over the incident, but Mr Bou Habib said it was unclear whether his resignation would solve the rift with Saudi Arabia at this point, although it could be enough for other Gulf states.

Mr Mikati's government, formed after more than a year of political deadlock that has added to Lebanon's financial decline, is trying to revive talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock much needed foreign funds.

But aside from political paralysis over an internal row to do with the Beirut port blast investigation, this latest diplomatic crisis has hampered the government, Mr Bou Habib said.

“Of course we have been affected, we have been affected a great deal, not a little,” he said.