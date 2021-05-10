Jordan’s king and Turkey’s president condemn Israel over Jerusalem action

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israeli “provocations” in Jerusalem in a rare phone call between the two leaders who are at odds over many Middle East issues.

King Abdullah and Mr Erdogan called on “the international community to bear its responsibility in standing against illegitimate Israeli practices and dangerous provocations in Jerusalem”, the official Jordanian news agency said.

“His Majesty affirmed that the two countries will continue to co-ordinate closely to put a limit to the Israeli aggression in East Jerusalem,” the agency said.

Jordan has been wary of increased Turkish intervention in the Middle East.

But Jordanian officials made it clear in the past week that they would work with as many countries as possible to contain any spillover from renewed violence in Israel.

The call shows the importance of the Jerusalem issue for Jordan, which has custodianship of Al Aqsa Mosque and other Muslim and Christian sites in the city.

Its Foreign Minister, Ayman Al Safadi, travelled to Washington to pass on Jordan's concerns about Israel's actions in Jerusalem.

Jordan has been vocal in warning Israel against moves to undermine the Palestinian goal of East Jerusalem as the capital of an independent state.

Jordanian officials fear more pressure on the Palestinians would prompt another mass migration into Jordan.

They say that would allow Israel to escape its responsibility as an occupying power and put pressure on Jordan’s cohesion.

A large number of Palestinians who fled the conflicts with Israel in 1948 and 1967 ended up in Jordan.

Palestinian outrage has been simmering for weeks over Israeli eviction orders against Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

The homes they live in are claimed by Jewish settlers in a legal case before Israeli courts.

Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets against hundreds of Palestinians who gathered at Al Aqsa Mosque at the weekend.

More unrest occurred at the site on Monday and Israel bombed Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas rocket attack.

Hamas is linked with the Muslim Brotherhood and is supported by Turkey, Iran and Qatar.

Relations between Jordan and Turkey have soured over the past decade over Ankara's increased support for the Brotherhood across the Middle East, and Turkish interventions in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

But Jordan refrained from openly criticising Turkey, which recognises its custodianship in Jerusalem.

Mr Erdogan broke the ice with King Abdullah last month, phoning after a dispute between the king and his half-brother, Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, at the start of April.

The dispute was soon resolved but it raised some concern about stability in the kingdom, which has a 320-kilometre border with Israel.

A large part of Jordan’s population of 10 million are descendants of Palestinian refugees and emigrants.

But the kingdom has been officially at peace with Israeli since the Wadi Araba treaty, signed in 1994 under US auspices.

Jordan is a close ally of the US and a major recipient of American aid. The two countries this year signed a defence pact.

It went into effect in March, allowing greater leeway for US troops in Jordan.

King Abdullah on Sunday discussed with Gen Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “developing the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, particularly in the defence and security fields”, the news agency said.

The king told Gen Milley that Jordan rejected what he called the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem.

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The specs: 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 Price, base: Dh853,226 Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 550hp @ 6,000pm Torque: 770Nm @ 1,960rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L / 100km

How Sputnik V works

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

