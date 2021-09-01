Russian army enters Syria's Deraa after rebel deal, halting bombardment

The Russian military entered a rebel district in southern Syria on Wednesday after an overnight deal that halted ferocious bombing on the neighbourhood, sources in opposition to the government said.

The enclave of Deraa Al Balad has emerged as a symbol of sustained defiance against Syrian President Bashar Al Assad over the past decade, despite falling in and out of regime control. The district was central to the 2011 revolt against five decades of Assad family rule.

“Russian military police are in Deraa Al Balad,” said an opposition figure in Amman in contact with the rebels.

Photos taken by residents in the area and shown to The National showed a convoy of Russian army personnel in a street of Deraa Al Balad, five kilometres from the border with Jordan.

The district has been besieged over the past month by a praetorian guard division headed by Al Assad’s brother Maher Al Assad, and a Shiite militia supported by Iran.

The deal, opposition sources said, is similar to conditions Moscow has been pressuring the rebels to accept over the past month. They include placing five regime military positions in the area and expelling some of the 400 rebels in the district to areas under the Turkish sphere of influence in northern Syria.

The deal stipulates that the other rebels should hand over their weapons and engage in “personal settlements” with the regime under which they would not be persecuted.

But a civil opposition figure in Deraa Al Balad said that a proxy force loyal to Moscow comprising former rebels would accompany the regime’s military and mitigate its presence in the district.

“There will still be armed opposition in Deraa Al Balad. Under the table, the deal is less harsh than it seems,” he said. “It produces no victors”.

The Russian military entered Deraa Al Balad under similar conditions last week but the deal collapsed after most of 100 rebels the regime wanted expelled refused to hand themselves in. Another opposition source in contact with the enclave cautioned that the latest deal might also collapse if Russia lets the regime “run amok” in Deraa Al Balad.

"Last week’s scenario could repeat itself if the regime acts triumphant,” he said.