Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian teenager during West Bank protests

Mohammad Hamayel, 15, was shot during anti-settlement protests near Beita

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian teenager Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, who was shot by Israeli forces during protests near the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. AFP
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian teenager Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, who was shot by Israeli forces during protests near the village of Beita in the occupied West Bank. AFP

A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Friday, during anti-settlement protests in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics and the health ministry said.

"Mohammad Said Hamayel, 15, died in clashes" with Israeli forces near Beita, south of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The health ministry said six other people were wounded by live rounds.

According to the Israeli army, hundreds of Palestinians had rioted, setting tyres on fire and throwing stones and fireworks at soldiers.

"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and fire towards the rioters," an army spokeswoman said.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, the confrontation came during a protest against Israeli settlement construction, with the army responding with live fire and tear gas.

Read More

Prominent Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd was arrested when police stormed her house on Sunday. Israeli police said that their action was based on a court order. ReutersActivists see Israeli police using violence to silence support for Sheikh Jarrah

Three Palestinians, including two intelligence officers, killed by Israeli forces

Opinion: Wanting basic rights for Palestinians should never be 'controversial'

The teenager's death comes a day after three Palestinians were killed by Israeli special forces on a mission to arrest suspected "terrorists" in the occupied West Bank.

Two of those killed were Palestinian intelligence officers and the third man was a former prisoner of Israel, Wafa said.

Violence in the West Bank increased in May, with at least 30 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli forces and during alleged attacks.

That came amid a flare-up in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem that led to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

West Bank villages often hold Friday demonstrations against land confiscation, house demolitions and Israeli settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

The protests frequently lead to clashes with the Israeli army.

Some 475,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Updated: June 12, 2021 10:40 AM

