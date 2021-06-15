Israeli nationalists begin Jerusalem flag march, stoking tensions after Gaza ceasefire

Nearly 2,000 police officers have been deployed to occupied East Jerusalem as right-wing ultranationalist groups begin a march through the area.

The Israeli police cleared Palestinian protestors from the area in front of the city's Damascus Gate and erected barricades in preparation for a night of unrest.

“The situation in the Palestinian sphere is volatile and we are prepared for a renewed outbreak of fighting,” Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said the night before the contentious parade.

Hamas warned the march would increase tensions.

“The flags march is like an explosive that will cause a new campaign to protect Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque to ignite,” the group's spokesperson Abdul-Latif Qanou said.

The march, coming less than a month after an 11 day war in Gaza that killed more than 280 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel, is expected to stoke already frayed tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Hundreds of nationalists gathered several hundred metres from Damascus Gate before the early evening march. Most appeared to be young, religious men, and many held blue-and-white Israeli flags.

“We are going to march,” said Matan Peleg, 40, one of the organisers of the march working with Im Tirtzu, Israel’s largest zionist organisation.

“The first march was stopped on Jerusalem Day and now we won’t go back," she told The National, adding that, in her opinion, Israel had a better human rights record than its neighbours.

"Israel is a Jewish state and we are not going to surrender to terrorists and fanatics. If Israel changes its character it will not survive – it will be just another country where women are raped and people persecuted," Ms Peleg added.

Police have closed streets in areas mainly populated by Palestinians leading to the Damascus Gate and skirting the Old City's ramparts.

Palestinian activists organised groups in Ramallah, Jerusalem and other areas to come together to protest the flag march. An hour before the march police began pushing Palestinians away from the gates.

“We are here to prove to this government that it is possible to share Jerusalem if they would like to have real peace; a peace without occupation," Aisha, a 75-year old Palestinian who was born in Jerusalem and declined to share her last name for fear of being arrested.

"They speak of a democracy, but where is the democracy when you have 2,000 soldiers here?”

The flag march was originally set to take place on May 10 as part of the commemoration of Jerusalem day, but was diverted last minute by police not allowing them to go through the Damascus gate and Muslim quarter in the Old City due to the already tense situation in Jerusalem.

The march was eventually canceled minutes after it started in the new route due to Hamas firing rockets on Jerusalem as sirens were heard all over the city.