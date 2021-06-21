Israel tells of progress in laser that shoots down drones

System shot down drones from within 1km in trial

An unmanned airborne vehicle is struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Ministry of Defence via AP
An unmanned airborne vehicle is struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Ministry of Defence via AP

The Israeli military on Monday said its test of an airborne, high-power laser that can shoot down drones was a success.

The country already has a large and sophisticated air defence system.

The military said its Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted 90 per cent of the thousands of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war in May.

The laser technology would complement that system. A prototype was developed with Israeli electronics company Elbit Systems and was mounted on a civilian plane.

It shot down several drones in a recent test over the Mediterranean Sea, said Brig Gen Yaniv Rotem, head of military research and development at the Defence Ministry.

The Israeli military it had successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office via AP
The Israeli military it had successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office via AP

“The ability to intercept and destroy threats from the air is ground-breaking,” Gen Rotem said. “Israel is among the first countries to use such capabilities.”

During the test, the system shot down drones from within a range of about one kilometre.

In coming years, Israel hopes to use a ground-based system with a range of 8km to 10km that can intercept rockets, mortar rounds and drones.

Updated: June 22, 2021 02:56 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 19, 2020. Eid Al Adha Corniche lights. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:

Eid Al Adha 2021: when will the holiday begin in the UAE?

Heritage
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met his EU counterparts for talks in Luxembourg. EPA 

EU will send election observers to monitor Iraq's October polls

Europe
Emirates extends suspension of flights to South Africa and Nigeria. AFP / Karim SAHIB

Emirates airline extends restrictions covering South Africa and Nigeria flights

Transport
Palestinian officials stand next to a lorry carrying clothes for export at the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel in southern Gaza. Reuters

Israel opens Gaza crossing for Palestinian exports for first time since May war

MENA
Regent's flagship seaglider vehicle aims to safely transport commercial passengers by 2025. Courtesy Regent

Why commuting in a flying ferry between Abu Dhabi and Dubai might one day be possible

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one