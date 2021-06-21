Israel tells of progress in laser that shoots down drones

The Israeli military on Monday said its test of an airborne, high-power laser that can shoot down drones was a success.

The country already has a large and sophisticated air defence system.

The military said its Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted 90 per cent of the thousands of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war in May.

The laser technology would complement that system. A prototype was developed with Israeli electronics company Elbit Systems and was mounted on a civilian plane.

It shot down several drones in a recent test over the Mediterranean Sea, said Brig Gen Yaniv Rotem, head of military research and development at the Defence Ministry.

The Israeli military it had successfully tested an airborne high-power laser that can shoot down drones, technology it hopes to deploy on a larger scale in the coming years. Ministry of Defense Spokesperson’s Office via AP

“The ability to intercept and destroy threats from the air is ground-breaking,” Gen Rotem said. “Israel is among the first countries to use such capabilities.”

During the test, the system shot down drones from within a range of about one kilometre.

In coming years, Israel hopes to use a ground-based system with a range of 8km to 10km that can intercept rockets, mortar rounds and drones.