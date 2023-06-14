Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim will visit Iraq to boost relations

Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, will begin an official visit to Iraq on Thursday.

The visit will hold "significant political and economic dimensions”, Iraqi government spokesman Bassim Al Awadi said on Wednesday.

Mr Al Awadi did not elaborate on the schedule or topics that will be discussed.

Relations between Iraq and Gulf Co-operation Countries have improved in recent years.

Relations were severed after Saddam Hussein's forces invaded Kuwait in 1990.

Subsequent to the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam’s regime, GCC governments dealt with the new pro-Iran government in Baghdad with caution.

But in recent years, relations started to improve with GCC governments re-opening their embassies and exchanging visits by senior delegations to foster bilateral relations.

Late last month, Qatar was invited to a conference in Baghdad to launch an ambitious transport project that will connect Asia to Europe and enhance regional co-operation and economic opportunities.

Other Gulf states, including Iran, Turkey, Syria and Jordan were also invited to discuss the establishment of the $17 billion Development Road initiative.

The huge infrastructure project will connect southern Iraq to the border with Turkey, from where it will connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

At the Qatar Economic Forum last month, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani announced that Qatari companies were interested in participating in obtaining rights for oil and gas exploration in his country.

Mr Abdel Ghani said that he had discussed projects in Iraq with his Qatari counterpart, mainly the upcoming bidding round for 13 sites. Of those, eight are oil and gas fields and five are exploration sites.

QatarEnergy recently took significant steps towards strengthening its presence in Iraq’s energy sector.

It acquired a 25 per cent stake in the Gas Growth Integrated Project in Iraq, which aims to harness natural gas resources in the country.

It is teaming up with Basra Oil Company and TotalEnergies.