Iraq drone attack takes place near US forces at Erbil airport

US forces are stationed in an area of Erbil airport in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. Getty

A drone attack took place close to US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdish security officials have said.

The internal security service for Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said three rockets had landed near the airport.

A second statement by the Kurdish counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out using explosive-laden drones.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

Erbil's airport has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

American officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shiite militias that have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US military personnel leave the country.

US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi troops fight remnants of ISIS.

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday's incident.