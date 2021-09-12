Iraq drone attack takes place near US forces at Erbil airport

There were no immediate reports of casualties but witnesses said they heard at least six explosions

ERBIL, IRAQ - SEPTEMBER 27: People are seen inside Erbil International Airport on September 27, 2017 in Erbil, Iraq. In reaction to Kurdish leaders holding the September 25th independence referendum, Iraq's Prime Minister has given the countries Kurdish region 72 hours to surrender control of it's two international airports. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

US forces are stationed in an area of Erbil airport in northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region. Getty

Sep 12, 2021

A drone attack took place close to US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq on Saturday, Iraqi Kurdish security officials have said.

The internal security service for Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said three rockets had landed near the airport.

A second statement by the Kurdish counter-terrorism force said the attack had been carried out using explosive-laden drones.

ISIS cannot recover in Iraq unless government loses stability, experts say

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Witnesses said they heard at least six explosions in the area.

Erbil's airport has come under attack several times in the past year, including by drones carrying explosives.

American officials blame previous attacks on Iran-aligned Shiite militias that have vowed to fight until the remaining 2,500 US military personnel leave the country.

US forces are leading an international military coalition whose mandate is to help Iraqi troops fight remnants of ISIS.

The coalition did not immediately comment on Saturday's incident.

Updated: September 12th 2021, 4:23 AM
IraqKurdistan Regional GovernmentAttackDrone Surveillance And Warfare
