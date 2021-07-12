At least 50 killed and 20 injured in Iraqi coronavirus hospital fire

The fire at Al Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq. AP

At least 39 people were killed and more than 20 injured in a fire at a coronavirus hospital in Iraq's southern city of Nassiriya, health officials and police said on Monday.

"Health crews carried charred bodies out of the burning hospital while many patients were coughing from the rising smoke," Reuters reported.

Search operations at Al Hussain coronavirus hospital were continuing after the fire was brought under control, Health Ministry officials told the state-run Iraq News Agency.

"Raging fires have trapped many patients inside the coronavirus ward and rescue teams are struggling to reach them," a health worker told Reuters before entering the burning building.

Initial police reports suggested that an oxygen tank explosion inside the hospital's Covid-19 ward was the cause of the fire, a policeman at the scene said.

Health sources said the death toll could rise as many patients were still missing. Two health workers were among the dead, they said.

In April, a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a Covid-19 hospital in Baghdad killed at least 82 people while 110 were injured.

Already badly damaged by war and sanctions, Iraq's healthcare system has struggled to cope with the coronavirus crisis, which has killed 17,592 people and infected more than 1.438 million.

