Power outages hit Iraq amid scorching temperatures

A widespread power outage has hit Iraq, affecting millions – including those in the capital's affluent areas – and stirring concerns of unrest over energy insecurity.

On Friday morning, Iraq's grid was generating just over 4,000 megawatts, according to Ministry of Electricity data, less than the 12,000-17,000 MW the grid generates on average. By midday, generation climbed to 8,000MW.

The cuts affected Baghdad and southern provinces in particular.

The Electricity Ministry said power transmission lines have been routinely sabotaged by unknown groups in northern Iraq in recent weeks. One 400 kilovolt line from Kirkuk to Qayara was targeted on Thursday, the ministry said. Another 132 kilovolt line was hit in Salahadin on the same day.

Local channels initially reported the outage was due to the cutting of a major 400 kilovolt line between Baghdad and the southern province of Babylon. The ministry has not confirmed the incident.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi formed a crisis cell to take immediate measures to address shortages, according to a statement.

Total shutdowns can also occur when the electricity network is working at maximum capacity. Defects in the transmission network and distribution capacity also contribute to outages. High temperatures can also affect distribution lines.

Temperatures in Baghdad and other governorates have been rising above 48º Celsius in recent days.

In the densely populated suburb of Sadr City, Abu Yasar, 63, said he had no choice but to wet his clothes and lay on concrete floors.

“I have asthma, I am suffering," he said.

The outage also struck wealthier neighbourhoods where residents typically enjoy 24 hours of electricity. Water pumps, which rely on electricity, stopped working in many areas, impeding access to water.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, said the breakdown in Iraq's electricity grid leaves millions without the power they need to cope with extreme temperatures.

“We need to address the resilience of systems in a heating world, but today we must focus on averting a humanitarian catastrophe amplified by insecure energy supply,” he tweeted.

In Iraq, the grid has come to a halt leaving millions without the power they need to cope with extreme temperatures



We need to address the resilience of systems in a heating world, but today we must focus on averting a humanitarian catastrophe amplified by insecure energy supply — Fatih Birol (@fbirol) July 2, 2021

Iraq-based researcher Sajad Jiyad tweeted: “If this isn't resolved quickly it will have catastrophic effects as everything stops working.”

Mr Jiyad said the issue will impact already struggling families, with many having to spend half their income on electricity.

It’s actually hotter right now in Baghdad than Basra, grid electricity is on for 5 hours per day. Generator prices at IQD 20,000 per amp, will likely go up to 25,000 at start of July. Basically half a family’s income will go to electric bills if they want AC on pic.twitter.com/yKIbxO7VuG — Sajad Jiyad سجاد (@SajadJiyad) June 29, 2021

Ali Al Saffar, IEA programme manager for the Middle East and North Africa, echoed Mr Jiyad, saying Iraqis were paying nearly 100 times the price of electricity in Portugal.

Iraq burns enough gas to satisfy demand, yet it is consistently energy insecure, he said.

Iran cut its electricity exports to Iraq this week, which can amount to nearly a third of Iraq's supply in the peak summer months, while Iraq's electricity minister Majed Hantoosh resigned, citing political and popular pressure.

Iraq is capable of generating 20,000 MW, but because of technical losses and other issues, actual capacity averages between 12,000-17,000 MW during the summer.

Power outages routinely trigger protests in Iraq. Poor government service delivery and rampant corruption was a driver of mass anti-government demonstrations across Iraq in 2019.

