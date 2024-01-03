At least 20 killed in blasts near grave of IRGC Commander Qassem Suleimani

The head of the IRGC Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike in 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard commanders in Tehran, Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guard is warning Islamic State militants that missile attacks launched into eastern Syria the previous day can be repeated if the extremists take action against Iran's security. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

The report specifically cited the activities of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, the powerful Revolutionary Guard commander. AP

The National author image
The National
Jan 03, 2024
Powered by automated translation

At least 20 people have been killed in blasts near the burial site of top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, state media has reported, as supporters mark four years since his assassination.

Fifty others were injured when an explosion struck some 700 metres from the Saheb Al Zaman mosque, where the IRGC Quds Force commander is buried, state media reported.

"The second explosion was one kilometer away from the shrine and was outside the path of pilgrims and inspection gates," it added.

READ MORE
Iranian President vows revenge for US killing of Suleimani

At least 15 people have been taken to hospitals in the Kerman area.

The cause of the blasts is currently unknown.

"It is not yet clear whether the explosion was gas or a terrorist attack," Kerman officials told the IRNA state news agency.

Mr Suleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, sending regional tensions soaring and prompting a flurry of rocket attacks on Iraqi military bases hosting US troops.

This is a a developing story..

Updated: January 03, 2024, 12:30 PM
Breaking news
Editor's picks
More from the national