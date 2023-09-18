Iran confirms prisoner exchange with US to take place today

A prisoner swap involving five Iranians and five Americans will take place on Monday once frozen Iranian funds have been released, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

Iranian funds held in South Korea will be in Iran's possession on Monday, spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

During a news conference on state television, Mr Kanaani said $6 billion of Iranian assets were moved to Doha. The feed was cut after his remarks without explanation.

IRNA state news outlet said the dual nationality prisoners will be released as soon as the funds have been released to mediator Qatar, although the exact timing was not made public.

Washington is seeking the release of Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and two unnamed prisoners, all of whom are being held under house arrest at a hotel in Tehran.

Tehran has demanded the release of five Iranians, including Kaveh Afrasiabi, who was charged in 2021 of failing to register as a foreign agent.

A Qatari aircraft is on standby in Tehran to transport the prisoners, Reuters reported.

Tehran confirmed the prisoner swap this month, after the US a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer the frozen Iranian funds to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

Iran will be able to use the money for humanitarian purposes, although there is concern in the West it will divert the released funds to its nuclear programme instead.