Iran releases five American detainees in prisoner swap

Five American detainees who had been held for years in Iran are on their way out of the country as part of a prisoner swap, a US official said on Monday.

"We have received confirmation that the 5 freed Americans and 2 American family members are wheels up in Tehran and enroute to Doha," the official said in a statement.

Iran's foreign ministry earlier confirmed that the prisoner swap would take place once frozen Iranian funds had been released, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

Iranian funds held in South Korea are expected to be in Iran's possession on Monday, spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"We hope to have total access to the Iranian assets today," Mr Kanaani said in a press conference in Tehran.

"The prisoner exchange will take place on the same day and five Iranian citizens imprisoned in America will be released."

Washington secured the release of the Americans after agreeing to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds that had been held in South Korea.

Under the deal, the money will be transferred to Doha, where US officials say it can only be accessed by Tehran for humanitarian purposes. Republican critics to the deal say the money could be used by Tehran to fund its missile programme and other activities.

“This is an extraordinarily stringent monitoring and due diligence arrangement with banks that are trusted and with the full co-operation of the government of Qatar and we will have ways to know if there's any diversion of it and we will lock it up again,” a senior administration official told reporters.

The announcement comes as Iran President Ebrahim Raisi left for the US, where he will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

State news outlet Irna reported that the dual-nationality prisoners will be released as soon as the $6 billion has been released to mediator Qatar, although the exact timing was not made public.

Washington is seeking the release of Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbaz and two unnamed prisoners, all of whom have been held under house arrest at a hotel in Tehran since the swap was agreed.

Mr Tahbaz's daughter previously told The National she was "ecstatic" at her father's release but remained fearful of what comes next.

He was excluded from a deal last year which saw Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori return to the UK after years in Evin prison.

Iran has previously promised prisoner releases but reneged at the last moment, or detained people shortly after freeing them.

Tehran has demanded the release of five Iranians, including Kaveh Afrasiabi, who was charged in 2021 of failing to register as a foreign agent.

Two of the Iranians to be freed will return to Iran, while two others will join family elsewhere, Mr Kanaani said.

The fifth prisoner will stay in the US, he added.

A Qatari aircraft is on standby in Tehran to transport the prisoners, Reuters reported.

Tehran confirmed the prisoner swap this month, after the US issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer the frozen Iranian funds to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.

Iran will be able to use the money for humanitarian purposes, although there is concern in the West it will divert the released funds to its nuclear programme instead.

The son of Shahab Dalili, a US citizen imprisoned in Iran, recently underwent a hunger strike outside the White House to protest his father's exclusion from the deal.

Mr Dalili also began a hunger strike in Evin.

“When news broke out on Thursday that there's a deal that is being done and my dad is not in it, that was the trigger for me,” his son Darius told The National.