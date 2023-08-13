Four dead in shooting at Iranian shrine

Shahcheragh mosque in Shiraz was target of attack last year claimed by ISIS

The Shahcheragh mosque in Shiraz is the third most important shrine in Iran. Wana via Reuters
Aug 13, 2023
At least four people were killed in an attack on a Shiite shrine in Shiraz on Sunday, Iranian state news reported

The reports said two “terrorists” entered the shrine with guns, one of whom had been apprehended according to state media.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said at least seven people were wounded and shops in the area had been closed. State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.

State news agency Irna posted a photo of bullet holes in glass panes at the entrance to the shrine on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An attack on the Shahcheragh mosque in October 2022, claimed by ISIS, killed 13 people.

Authorities in Shiraz publicly hanged two men convicted of involvement in that attack last month. Three others were sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 25 years. The lone gunman said to be from Tajikistan, died in a hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.

Updated: August 13, 2023, 5:17 PM
