Gunmen kill 15 in attack on Shiite holy site in Iran's Shiraz

Gunmen opened fire on Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, state-run media reported.

The judiciary's official website said two gunmen had been arrested and a third was on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque.

IRNA news agency reported the death toll and state TV said 40 people had been wounded.

The shooting, which bore the hallmarks of Sunni extremists who have attacked the country’s Shiite majority in the past, comes as Iran has been convulsed by more than a month of anti-government demonstrations, the biggest challenge to the government in a decade.

Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of a north-western city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which sparked the protests.

Deaths are commemorated in Shiism 40 days afterwards, typically with an outpouring of grief. In Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez, the birthplace of the nationwide unrest now roiling Iran, crowds snaked through the local cemetery and thronged her gravesite.

“Death to the dictator,” protesters cried, according to video footage that corresponds with known features of the city and Aichi cemetery.

Women ripped off their headscarves and waved them above their heads.

Other videos showed a large procession making its way along a motorway and through a dusty field towards Amini’s grave.

There were reports of road closures in the area.