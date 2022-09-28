Iran urged to halt 'disproportionate force' as protests rage

The UN has called on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi not to use “disproportionate force” against protesters who took to the streets after the death of young Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of so-called morality police.

At least 76 people have been killed in the protests, a rights group has said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “stressed to President Raisi the need to respect human rights, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association” in a meeting between the two at the UN General Assembly last week, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“We are increasingly concerned about reports of rising fatalities, including women and children, related to the protests,” Mr Dujarric said.

He said Mr Guterres “calls on the security forces to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and appeals to all to exercise utmost restraint to avoid further escalation”.

He also called for a “prompt, impartial and effective investigation” into the death of Amini, who died in custody after allegedly breaching rules that mandate tight-fitting hijab head coverings, sparking nationwide protests that have left dozens dead.

Mr Raisi on Saturday labelled the protests “riots” and urged “decisive action against the opponents of the security and peace of the country and the people”, his office said.