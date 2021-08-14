Iran announces 'general lockdown' after sharp rise in Covid-19 deaths

Women wear face masks in a Tehran bazaar. Iran has introduced lockdown in its cities as the number of cases and deaths rise. Reuters

Iran says it will impose a six-day “general lockdown” in cities across the country after being hit by what it describes as its fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, state media reported on Saturday.

The lockdown includes all bazaars, markets and public offices, as well as cinemas, gyms and restaurants in all Iranian cities.

The new measures will come into force on Monday and will last until and including Saturday.

The national coronavirus task force, which issued the decision, also ordered a travel ban between all Iranian cities from Sunday to Friday.

On Saturday, Iran reported 466 deaths and 29,700 new Covid-19 cases in a single day. That brought the total pandemic death toll to 97,208 and the total number of confirmed cases to 4,389,085.

Last week, Iran reported a record in both its single-day death toll and new cases tally, with 42,541 cases and a daily death toll of 588.

The country is struggling to vaccinate its population against the pandemic, with only 3.8 million of its more than 80 million people having received both doses.

Many frontline medical workers have been vaccinated with Iran’s locally produced shots or the Sinopharm vaccine.

Iran’s government announced that its domestically produced vaccine provides 85 per cent protection against the virus, without disclosing data or details.

Iran also imports Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, as well as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot through the UN-backed Covax programme, which provides vaccines for poor countries.

The country has suffered the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the Middle East.

So far, authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed pandemic rules on a population badly equipped to bear them.

The country is already reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, near global isolation, a heatwave, the worst power cuts in recent memory and protests against water and electricity shortages.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, in January ended any possibility of American or British vaccines entering the country, saying they were forbidden.

For now, the majority of Iranians receiving vaccines rely on foreign-made shots. A Health Ministry spokesman said Iran could import western vaccine doses “as long as they’re not produced in the US or Britain".

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is produced in several countries.

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Rashid & Rajab Director: Mohammed Saeed Harib Stars: Shadi Alfons, Marwan Abdullah, Doaa Mostafa Ragab Two stars out of five

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

