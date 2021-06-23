Iran's president says economic war with United States is over​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

US sanctions on Iran could be coming to an end soon, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Cabinet and the Iranian people, Mr Rouhani's spoke about the ongoing nuclear talks saying that "the government has done a great job and ended the [economic] war".

Mr Rouhani said that "thanks to the self-sacrifice of the people and the instructions of the Supreme Leader, who was able to pull the United States to the negotiating table in Vienna, we were able to resolve important issues".

He went on to say that Iran's chief negotiator Abbas Araghchi had been given the authority needed to move forward and finalise a deal.

"We can end the sanctions today," Mr Rouhani said.

Earlier on Wednesday Mr Rouhani's chief of staff said negotiations between Iran, the US and Europe in Vienna had "progressed a lot".

Speaking to the Iranian Students News Agency on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mahmoud Vaezi said that the different sides had agreed on all economic issues and had agreed that more than 1,000 Trump-era sanctions should be lifted.

Mr Vaezi also said that sanctions on individuals and groups connected to the Supreme Leader would be lifted, he did not specify whether this would also include Iran's incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, who was sanctioned by the United States in 2019.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president, holds his first news conference following his victory in the presidential election in Tehran, Iran. Bloomberg

Mr Vaezi also stressed that the outgoing administration would be working in tandem with the new incoming government to ensure continuity in policy and that no decisions were being made that the new President would be unsatisfied with.

Mr Raisi, Iran's newly elected hardliner president is due to take office on August 3.

The statements from the Iranian officials came just days after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the talks in Vienna, which adjourned for a break on Sunday, were far from over.