Iran-backed militias in Iraq vow revenge after lethal US airstrike targets drones

Iran-backed Shiite militia leaders said four fighters had been killed in Monday’s early morning US strikes along the Iraq-Syria border.

The targeted groups fall under the control of a government-sanctioned militia umbrella organisation known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) and have vowed retaliation for the airstrikes.

President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

The Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US forces “conducted defensive precision air strikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region.”

PMF groups have targeted US forces with several lethal attacks since the end of Iraq’s war with ISIS, during which the Coalition played a key role.

Some PMF groups, including one targeted on Monday known as Kataeb Hezbollah, have been in conflict with the US since around 2008, before the official formation of the PMF.

The targets, Mr Kirby said, were two in Syria and one in Iraq that are “utilised by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq."

In addition to Kataeb Hezbollah, another hardline pro-Tehran militia Kataeb Sayyid Al Shuhada, was among the "several Iran-backed militia groups" that had used the targeted facilities,” he continued.

Syria's state-run Sana news agency said one child had been killed and that at least three other people were wounded.

Although Iran-allied militias are officially part of the government-sanctioned Popular Mobilisation Forces, they implement Tehran’s foreign policy goal of ousting US troops from Iraq.

They have increased their attacks on US assets in Iraq in the wake of a US drone attack on January 3 last year that killed Qassem Suleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

The influential Iraqi militia leader, Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, and several aides were also killed in the attack outside Baghdad airport.

Since then, the militias have been staging bomb, rocket and now drone attacks against military bases, logistics convoys and the American Embassy in Baghdad, to force US troops out of Iraq.

Two militia leaders confirmed to The National that four Iraqi fighters were killed in the attacks that occurred at 2am.

They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to brief the media.

“We are fully prepared and at the disposal of the General Command to retaliate,” said Ahmed Al Maksosi, the leader of the targeted Kataeb Sayyid Al Shuhada’s 14th Brigade.

PMF-linked lawmaker Ahmed Al Asadi, described the attack as “perfidious aggression” and that “the blood that was shed will turn into an Iraqi outrage against the aggressor.”

The Pentagon said the attacks were carried out at the direction of President Joe Biden. It did not provide information on casualties.

The strikes come at a delicate moment as Washington blames Iraqi militias - who have pledged loyalty to Iran - for lethal attacks on joint Iraqi-US bases, while also hoping to work out a return to a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 40 attacks against US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight ISIS.

The majority have been bombings against logistics convoys – while 14 were rocket attacks – some of them claimed by pro-Iran factions that aim to pressure Washington into withdrawing all their troops.

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Mr Kirby said.

The airstrikes represent the second US attack on Iran-backed militias in Syria since Mr Biden took office.

In February, the US military launched air strikes on installations in the country's east.

The latest strikes come two days after the US and France warned Iran that time was running out to return to a nuclear deal.

Tehran's sensitive atomic activities could advance if talks drag on, the two countries said.

A return to the 2015 accord with Iran has been a key Biden promise after his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal.

"We have a national interest in trying to put the nuclear problem back in the box that it was in the JCPOA," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, using the acronym for the accord's formal name.

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had received no reply from Tehran over the possible extension of a temporary agreement covering inspections at Iranian nuclear sites, which expired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Kurdish officials said on Saturday three explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, where the US has a consulate.

That attack occurred as the PMF held a military parade near Baghdad, attended by senior officials.

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition's Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital.

The tactic poses a headache for the coalition, as drones can evade air defenses.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect US personnel," Mr Kirby said Sunday.

The announcement of the strikes came a day before Mr Biden was expected to meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House.