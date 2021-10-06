'Incident' at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility causes 'no damage'

An "incident" has occurred at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility but no damage was caused and the site is operating as usual, the national Atomic Energy Organisation said on Thursday.

The Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP), covering 100,000 square metres and built eight metres underground, is one of several Iranian facilities monitored by the United Nations nuclear watchdog.

"The incident took place in a facility in an open area near Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. There were no casualties or damages and the nuclear site is operating as usual," the agency's spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

A team of experts from Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation is investigating the cause of the incident, he said.

"There is no concern about the possibility of contamination as one of the sheds which was inactive and under construction was damaged and not the facility itself," Mr Kamalvandi told state news agency IRNA.