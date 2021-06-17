Gaza’s ‘Balloon Units’ vow more fires after nationalists march in Jerusalem

Hours after Israel carried out overnight air strikes on Gaza in response to incendiary balloons floated out of the blockaded strip, Palestinian armed factions on Wednesday afternoon floated more flaming inflatables towards Israel.

Palestinian factions launched the incendiary balloons, causing at least 20 fires in Israel, in response to a contentious nationalist flag march in Jerusalem that stoked tensions following the recent 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Tuesday night’s balloons and retaliatory air strikes are the first since the March 21 ceasefire ended the latest round of fighting between the sides. At least 280 Palestinians were killed and at least 13 people died in Israel, including a soldier.

There were no casualties in Gaza, the strip’s Health Ministry said, after the Israeli strikes on Izz Ad Din Al Qassam Brigades of Hamas in Khan Younis in the south of the strip.

The Israeli military said it responded to “arson balloons” and its “fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organisation". It added that it was preparing for any scenario “including a resumption of hostilities, in the face of continuing terror activities from the Gaza Strip".

Incendiary balloons or kites are home-made attempts to start fires in the agricultural fields around Gaza. It became a common tactic of Palestinian armed groups and youth in the strip during mass border protests dubbed the March of Return in 2018 and 2019 and led Israel to ban imports of party balloons to the coastal enclave.

Ahfad An Nasser, a member of one of Gaza’s “Balloon Units,” said they launched more on Wednesday with one adorned with the name of Mai Affana, a Palestinian woman killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank earlier in the day after what they said was an attempted ramming and knife attack.

Abu Hothaifa, a member of Islamic Jihad’s Balloon Unit, participated in launching the flaming balloons towards Israel on Tuesday and said they did so because of the Jewish nationalist march in Jerusalem.

“Firing the balloons is a response for the provocation from the flag march”, he told The National. “We are warning the Israeli occupation [not to] violate Jerusalem or Al Aqsa mosque”, he said.

A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag gestures during a protest over tension in Jerusalem and Israel-Gaza escalation, near Hawara checkpoint near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 14, 2021. Reuters A fireball and smoke billow up into the air during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City targeting the Ansar compound, linked to the Hamas movement, in the Gaza Strip. AFP A nurse at Al Shifa Hospital holds a baby, who was pulled alive from under the rubble while seven other family members perished after an Israeli air strike struck Al Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City. AFP This satellite photo released by Planet Labs shows the Gaza Strip. AP Photo A Palestinian girl sits on the floor next to her wounded grandmother at Al Shifa Hospital, after an Israeli air strike on Al Shati Refugee Camp in Gaza City. AFP People inspect the damage done to Beit Hanoun after a night of Israeli raids in Gaza City, Gaza. Getty Images A woman walks beside a broken asphalt, after an Israeli air strike on Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip. Getty Images A car drives through rubble, after an Israeli raid in northern Gaza City. Getty Images Palestinian girls who fled home due to Israeli air and artillery strikes, wait to fill bottles with water at a school hosting refugees in Gaza city. AFP Israeli police arrest a Palestinian demonstrator during a protest in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem. EPA Palestinian protesters hurl stones during clashes with Israeli forces in the Shuafat camp for Palestinian refugees, neighbouring the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. AFP

Jewish nationalists on Tuesday marched through contested East Jerusalem and chanted anti-Arab slogans. Palestinians consider the annual parade a provocative assertion of Israeli control over the territory, which they seek for the capital of a future Palestinian state.

The march followed months of rising tensions in the Holy City over the heavy-handed policing of Muslim communities during Ramadan and a pending court case over the right to live in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. Settlers claim ownership, while Palestinians say is an attempt to occupy their lands and displace them.

The May conflict was sparked by the Israel police storming Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem before another Jewish flag march to celebrate the capture of the city in 1967 and later annexation – a move not recognised by much of the world.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that despite the truce to end the recent fighting, they would continue to confront what he said was “provocative” actions by Israel.

“Insisting on [carrying out] provocative behaviour in Jerusalem city, by the new government and settlers, shows disregard for the feelings of all Islamic and Arab nations all over the world,” he said.

The latest incidents come days after a new coalition government – led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett – took office, ending the rule of Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years. The new government is a mix of nationalists, leftists, centrists and a small Islamist party and is divided over questions of Israeli sovereignty and the peace process.

Both the UN and the United States had called for restraint before the march, which Mr Bennett's new government gave the authorisation. Police fired stun grenades at Palestinians to clear the route and set up blockades around the Old City.

Hani Alakkad, a political analyst in Gaza, told The National that the Jerusalem March was “a provocation and hate march against Muslim and Christian Palestinians”.

“The settlers who organised the march were waiting for a response from the resistance [Hamas], but when there was no response they started to chant phrases inciting hatred against Arabs and Muslims,” he said.

Videos showed groups of young men at the march dancing and singing “death to Arabs”.

People look at the damaged buildings in al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City. Nagham Mohanna for The National A man inspects the damage inside his house. Nagham Mohanna for The National A man inspects damage to a house in al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City. Getty Images A man walks past the damaged building in al-Shati refugee camp. Nagham Mohanna for The National A nurse holds a baby, who was pulled alive from under the rubble while seven other family members perished, at Al-Shifa Hospital, after an Israeli air strike struck al-Shati Refugee Camp without advance warning during the night, in Gaza City. AFP Palestinians walk past damaged buildings in al-Shati Refugee Camp west of Gaza City. Getty Images Damage inside the neighbouring houses of the bombing, after heavy Israeli shelling on Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. Getty Images Palestinians inspect the Abu Hatab family's house after an israeli air strike reportedly struck their house in al-Shati Refugee Camp. Getty Images Palestinians take part in the funeral of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City. Getty Images Palestinians take part in the funeral of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City. Getty Images

“Bennett wants to create division among the resistance cause across Palestine … [he] wants to do whatever he wants without a response from the Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem or in Gaza,” Mr Alakkad said.

Mr Bennett has previously likened the flaming balloons to Hamas rockets.

Highlighting the political division within the new cabinet, Yair Lapid, who assembled the new government, tweeted that he believed the march needed to be allowed but said: "It's inconceivable how you can hold an Israeli flag and shout, 'Death to Arabs' at the same time."

Mansour Abbas, whose Islamic conservative party Raam is vital to the coalition, called Tuesday's march a "provocation" that should have been cancelled.

Palestinians say they don’t expect to see a shift in policy with the new government.

“I don’t think any new Israeli government will be different from the previous one, any Israeli government will have the same targets and bring more suffering for Palestinians,” Samer Almahalawi, a 30-year old Gaza resident told The National.

“Israeli occupation continued its provocative actions against our holy places and we awaited the response from the resistance, especially when they declared that they would take action if our holy places were touched”.