Four rockets target US forces near Baghdad International Airport

Four rockets landed near Baghdad International Airport on Sunday night, reportedly aimed at US forces stationed in the area.

Six people were wounded in the missile attack, sources in the Iraqi counter-terrorism agency told Al Hurra TV. The agency is also near the airport.

The port is also next to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre, which is used by diplomats, intelligence operatives and US-led anti-terrorist forces.

No party has claimed responsibility for the rocket shelling so far.

#BREAKING: The three 122mm unguided rockets which were fired at #Baghdad International Airport at 03:00AM tonight are launched by an #IRGC affiliated militia group. The #IRGC backed militias tried to target a camp which they believe is in use by #US forces. pic.twitter.com/IsxNtFVEbD — Babak Taghvaee - Μπάπακ Τακβαίε - بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) December 9, 2019

The attack comes amid anti-government protests that have swept Iraq in recent weeks, causing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign a week ago.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the demonstrations and thousands have been injured.

Tensions flared over the weekend after unidentified gunmen killed at least 25 people on Friday near the main protest camp in Tahrir Square, in the Iraqi capital.

It was the most violent attack in the city for weeks.