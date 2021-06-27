EU slams 'brutal' Palestinian crackdown on Ramallah protesters

Rallies have mounted since the death on Thursday of Nizar Banat, whose family said he was beaten while detained by Palestinian security forces

Palestinian plainclothes security officers detain a man during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday. AFP
Palestinian plainclothes security officers detain a man during a demonstration in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Saturday. AFP

The European Union on Sunday slammed the “brutal conduct” of Palestinian security forces in Ramallah, who beat demonstrators in the third day of West Bank protests over the death in Palestinian custody of activist Nizar Banat.

The excessive use of force against demonstrators is unacceptable and should be investigated

EU statement

Plainclothes security officials chased and attacked protesters on Saturday, while riot police fired tear gas at those rallying against the Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The EU said it was “appalled by the brutal conduct of the Palestinian security forces against Palestinian demonstrators in Ramallah,” in a statement published by the bloc’s Jerusalem office.

“The excessive use of force against demonstrators is unacceptable and should be investigated in order to hold those responsible accountable,” added the EU, which is the PA’s largest financial backer.

Reporters were also attacked by the security forces, according to the Palestinian journalists’ union which decried the “grave development in the onslaught on freedom of expression and the media”.

Some protesters hurled stones at the security forces in Ramallah, where hundreds rallied against the PA and called on 85-year-old Mr Abbas to quit.

Read More

Palestinians gather for a demonstration in protest against the death of activist Nizar Banat, who died after being arrested by Palestinian security forces. AFPAutopsy shows head blows in death of Abbas critic

Who was Nizar Banat, the outspoken Palestinian activist who died in custody?

Demonstrations have mounted since the death on Thursday of Banat, whose family said he was beaten while being detained by Palestinian security forces at a house in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The 43-year-old’s body was covered in bruises and he suffered fractured ribs, according to an autopsy report published by the Ramallah-based Independent Commission for Human Rights.

Palestinian officials have launched an investigation into the death of the prominent PA critic, who had registered as a candidate in elections which were cancelled by Mr Abbas.

Protesters have voiced anger over the elderly president’s 16-year rule and perceived corruption of the PA, which is headquartered in Ramallah and exercises limited authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Established as part of the Oslo Accords in the 1990s, the PA has been criticised by many Palestinians for failing to guarantee their fundamental rights and proving unable to secure an independent state.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: June 27, 2021 02:20 PM

