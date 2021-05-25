Egypt’s President El Sisi meets Qatar’s foreign minister in Cairo

The Egyptian President on Tuesday met Qatar’s Foreign Minister in Cairo in the highest level of contact between the two Arab nations in almost a decade.

Egypt in 2017 joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in severing ties with Qatar, including the closure of their air space to Qatari planes.

The four Arab allies normalised relations with Qatar in January this year as part of a reconciliation announced during a summit of the GCC held in Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian presidency said Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed bilateral and regional issues with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Sheikh Mohammed delivered an invitation from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim, for Mr El Sisi to visit Doha. No date has been set.

Relations between Qatar and Egypt began to deteriorate in 2013 when Egypt’s military, then led by Mr El Sisi, removed from power president Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood, who was backed by Doha, amid massive street protests against his rule.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Teams India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

