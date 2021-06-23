Egypt appoints ambassador to Qatar after long hiatus

Two countries have restored relations after three-year diplomatic boycott

Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (right) reading a letter from the Egyptian president, delivered by Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (left), in Doha earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has appointed Amr El Sherbiny as ambassador to Qatar, in the latest move to restore relations between the two countries.

The appointment was published in the state’s official gazette on Wednesday.

Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE severed ties with Qatar in June 2017 and in January, they signed Al Ula Reconciliation Agreement to end the diplomatic and travel boycotts, and mend relations.

Since then, they have reopened their air space and borders to each other, resumed some flights and held meetings.

Mr El Sisi met Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, also Deputy Prime Minister, in Cairo in May.

And this month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made an official visit to Doha.

A letter from Mr El Sisi to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim said positive relations would continue to develop in the mutual interest of both countries, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reinstated an ambassador to Qatar, Prince Mansour bin Khalid.

Mr El Sherbiny most recently served as deputy assistant foreign minister for UN affairs in Cairo.

He was the deputy chief of mission at Egypt’s embassy in Brussels between 2015 and 2019.

Updated: June 24, 2021 12:00 AM

