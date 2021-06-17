Cairo airport employee charged with photographing woman without consent

An employee at an airport in Egypt's capital has been charged with taking indecent pictures of a woman without her consent .

Similar photographs of other female travellers were found on the man’s mobile phone, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Cairo International Airport on Monday.

The woman, Egyptian writer and blogger Basma Bishay, 28, posted a video on social media describing her ordeal, which has been viewed more than two million times.

Ms Bishay had returned to Cairo from Beirut with her husband and another couple, when her friend noticed the man taking pictures of her back.

When Ms Bishay confronted the man, he denied taking photos and refused to show her his phone.

She took him to airport security, but became frustrated when the men inside the room were unhelpful and started passing around the phone to see the pictures, Ms Bishay said in the video.

The blogger reached out on Facebook and Instagram, posting in tears what she said was the “hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life”.

She pleaded with people to share the post and advise her on what to do.

Ms Bishay accused officers of not doing their job and not protecting her, but hours later posted another video saying the men in the room were neither police officers nor airport security.

The “real” police officers intervened and interrogated the man before arresting him, she said.

She said she was grateful for their help .

“I just want to say I am really sorry for what I said earlier,” Ms Bishay said.

Ms Bishay posted a third video on Tuesday, praising the thorough investigation, after spending eight hours at the public prosecution.

She thanked her social media followers, posting “I have never felt more victorious, and it is ALL because of you! I cannot thank every single one of you enough. I have no words."

She also praised the feminist movement "that has left no girl without support", referring to Egypt’s #MeToo movement that began last summer with social media accounts exposing sexual predators.

The airport worker said he took pictures of Ms Bishay as part of his duties, but his job did not allow him to take any photos, prosecutors said.

He also said he did not know how the photos of other women got on his phone.

The man will be held in custody for four days pending trial.