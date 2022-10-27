Egypt raises key interest rates by 2% and floats its currency

Egypt’s central bank on Thursday raised key interest rates by 2% to cope with surging inflation.

It also said it would allow the value of its local currency to be decided by demand and supply, effectively floating the Egyptian pound.

It said the overnight lending rate had been set at 14.25 per cent and the deposit rate at 13.25 per cent.

The move comes just days after Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Egypt and the International Monetary Fund were “putting the final touches” on an economic restructuring deal that will also secure Egypt a loan to shore up its finances.

IMF officials have said they wanted to see Egypt adopt a more “flexible” foreign exchange system, meaning the Washington-based lender believes the Egyptian pound remains overvalued despite losing about 20 per cent of its value since March.

Shoppers at an outdoor food market in Cairo, Egypt. EPA

Egypt’s economy has been hit hard by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic. It has been struggling to cope with the impact, including the departure of foreign investors from its once-lucrative debt market of up to $25 billion within a month of Russia’s invasion.

Inflation is now in double digits, reflecting the steep rise in food and fuel prices, forcing the government to introduce costly support programs to help the vulnerable among its 104 million population cope.

Separately, the bank said it would begin to gradually repeal a directive introduced in March that mandated the use of letters of credit to finance imports and would aim to remove it entirely by December.

That directive significantly reduced imports, hitting local manufacturers dependent on foreign components and contributing to the increase in prices.