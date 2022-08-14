Egypt: at least 41 dead after fire at church in Giza

At least 41 people were killed and dozens injured in a fire at a church in Cairo on Sunday, Egypt's Coptic Church said.

The health ministry said 30 ambulances were sent to the scene after the fire at Al Munira Church in the capital's' Giza district, with at least 55 people taken to hospital.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a message of condolence to families of the victims.

"I am closely following the developments of the tragic accident in Al Munira Church in Giza, and I have directed all concerned state agencies and institutions to take all necessary measures and immediately deal with this incident and to provide all aspects of health care to the injured.

“I offer my condolences to the families of all the innocent victims who met their God near one of his houses of worship,” Mr El Sisi said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

More to follow.