Arab League emergency meeting in Doha set to discuss Ethiopia dam dispute

Ethiopia's construction on a Nile tributary has raised water-flow concerns in Sudan and Egypt

A file photo of construction of Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam on the Nile. Reuters 
Arab League officials are set to discuss on Tuesday a long-standing issue between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia over the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

A bitter dispute has arisen between downriver nations Sudan and Egypt on one side and Ethiopia, over the operation and filing of the dam.

Key issues remain unresolved despite years of attempts by Egypt and Sudan to persuade Ethiopia to enter into an agreement on the handling of the project.

Ethiopia says the dam is key to its economic development and power generation. Egypt fears it will imperil its supplies of Nile water, which make up around 90 per cent of Egypt's freshwater supply.

Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and about regulating water flows through its own dams and water stations.

Cairo and Khartoum will “politically and decisively confront any unilateral action by Addis Ababa,” Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said earlier this week.

Egypt and Sudan are both concerned the dam would decrease their share of the river’s water amid worsening climate change, especially as Egypt has a growing population of over 100 million.

Egypt has called for international support against Ethiopia’s intentions to build the dam, including an appeal to the United Nations Security Council last week.

Egyptian authorities claimed in the letter that Ethiopia was thwarting efforts to reach a binding legal agreement that would guarantee the interests of all nations.

Talks mediated by the African Union had hit deadlock in April.

The meeting in Qatar will also discuss imperative issues such as the crisis between Israelis and Palestinians and ways to enhance cooperation between the Arab states.

Published: June 15, 2021 02:37 PM

