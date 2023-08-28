Libya dismisses Foreign Minister, House of Representatives source says

Najla Mangoush has been fired from her position as Libya's Foreign Minister as investigations continue about a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Italy last week, a source with the Libyan House of Representatives told The National.

On Sunday, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah ordered Ms Mangoush’s suspension and a travel ban was issued against the official, whose whereabouts remained unknown amid speculation she had fled the country.

"This has become a very big issue. Dbeibah is in a tough position," the source said.

“There is pressure from all sides on the government – from political actors like the parliament, the Presidential Council, the State Council, a well as forces on the ground. The concern is no longer just about the foreign minister.”

READ MORE Home of Libya's Dbeibeh set on fire amid protests over Israel talks

Protesters set Mr Dbeibah’s house of fire on Sunday amid accusations that he knew about the meeting. Speaking to Turkish state news agency Anadolu, Palestine’s ambassador to Libya said Mr Dbeibah had visited the embassy and reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause.

Ambassador Mohammad Rahal told Anadolu that Mr Dbeibah confirmed he had fired Ms Mangoush from her position.

After news of the meeting emerged, Libya's Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed the country's support for the Palestinian issue "emphasising Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Palestine".

The statement said Ms Mangoush had "refused to hold any meetings with representatives of the Israeli entity" – and that the meeting in Rome was "unplanned" and "casual".

Raphael Luzon, chairman of the Union of Jews of Libya, said that he had helped facilitate meetings between Libyans and Israelis "six years ago", the Times of Israel reported.

Ms Mangoush represents the UN-recognised government based in Tripoli and is the first woman to take on the position of Foreign Minister.