Yemen foreign minister expects operation to offload oil from Safer tanker to end today

Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak said on Friday that the operation to salvage 1.1 million barrels of oil from a decaying tanker moored off the country's coast will be completed "today".

The operation began after a technical support ship arrived on site at the end of May.

UN officials and the international community have been warning for years that the Red Sea and Yemen's coastline were at risk because the Safer tanker could spill four times as much oil as was spilt in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

"The operation to empty Safer tanker from oil will be completed today after major UN and international operations," Mr Bin Mubarak said on Twitter.

"The first goal was the success of the operation to save seas, coasts and beaches of Yemen and the countries of the region from an imminent environmental disaster," he said.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels were obstructing national and international efforts to address this disaster, the Foreign Minister said.

For years the tanker was at risk of breaking up or exploding when the ship was left unattended and decaying after the outbreak of war in Yemen in 2014.

The UN launched a fundraising drive, even starting a crowdfunding campaign, to raise the $129 million needed to remove the oil from the Safer and transfer it to a replacement tanker, the Nautica, which sailed from China in early April.

The salvage operation cannot be paid for by the sale of the oil because it is not clear who owns it, the UN said.

Initiatives geared to political process have gained momentum since Riyadh and Tehran in March agreed to restore diplomatic ties severed in 2016.

The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. A year later, a Saudi-led coalition intervened at the invitation of the government.