Iran tried to seize two tankers in Strait of Hormuz, US says

Iran tried to seize two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, firing at one vessel, the US Navy said on Wednesday.

The Iranian navy retreated after the US Navy responded to distress signals and both commercial ships continued their voyages, it said.

“The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters,” said Commander Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the US Navy's 5th Fleet.

He said the navy "responded immediately" but that Iranian forces had fired shots during the attempted second seizure.

Tehran has seized several vessels in the Arabian Gulf during heightened tensions with the US, which has navy patrols in the area.

In May, it seized two tankers in a single week and has been accused of holding a vessel as a "bargaining chip" over a payment dispute.

The UK's Maritime Trade Organisation also reported the "suspicious incident" involving "national maritime forces" off the coast of Oman, but did not specifically name Iran.

Maritime security company Ambrey said the second ship was a Bahamas-flagged oil tanker, which is Greek-owned and US-managed.

It continued its journey through Omani waters but increased its speed and changed course after the incident, according to Ambrey.

Tehran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the past two years and has harassed several others, the US Navy said.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington increased after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2015. President Donald Trump at the time reinstated sanctions on Tehran and later ordered the assassination of top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qassem Suleimani, sending relations into deeper crisis in early 2020.

Iran has responded by increasing its nuclear activities – which it says are peaceful – and is also providing armed drones to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Agencies contributed to this report.