Palestinian missile unit leader killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

A senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad military leader and two others were killed in a pre-drawn Israeli strike on Gaza on Thursday.

The armed wing of the PIJ confirmed that the head of its missile unit, Ali Hassan Ghali, also known as Abu Muhammad, had died in the attack.

“Ali Ghali … commander of the rocket launch unit … was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs,” Al Quds Brigades, the armed branch of the group, said.

The Israeli army confirmed it had targeted Ghali in the strike.

Smoke billowed from the densely populated coastal enclave after Israel announced it was targeting the group's rocket launch sites.

Ghali was hiding in a residential complex in Khan Younis, the Israeli military said.

Two other militants from the group were killed alongside him in the air strike.

Ghali led rocket attacks against Israel in recent months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel had dealt a harsh blow to the militants, warning “this round is not over”.

“We say to the terrorists and those who send them — we see you everywhere. You can't hide, and we choose the place and time to strike you,” he said. Israel would decide when calm is restored, he added.

Egypt, a mediator between the two sides, said it brokered a ceasefire but the efforts appeared to falter as fighting increased on Wednesday with both sides unwilling to back down.