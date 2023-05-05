Sudanese rivals trying to gain upper hand without negotiations, says US

Follow the latest news from the Sudan crisis here

Sudan's rival forces are reluctant to hold peace talks because both sides believe they can win on the battlefield, says a US intelligence chief.

Ceasefires have been broken as the warring paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army appear to be fighting for control of territory in the capital Khartoum.

Intense clashes erupted on Thursday as the army tried to push the RSF out of its positions near central Khartoum.

“Both sides believe they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington.

While fighting continues, American president, Joe Biden issued an executive order authorising sanctions against Sudan. He called the violence a tragedy and a betrayal of the Sudanese people.

The sudden collapse into warfare has killed hundreds, triggered a humanitarian disaster, and sent thousands of refugees to neighbouring states, further destabilising the region.

The US State Department said on Thursday that it has concluded the evacuation of American citizens from Sudan, helping more than 2,000 people, including at least 1,300 Americans leave the country.

Evacuations included US citizens, lawful permanent residents, local staff at the US embassy and their families, and citizens of ally and partner nations.

The operations consisted of US government-organised convoys for private citizens as well as flights and overland convoys arranged by foreign governments, said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

About 70 US diplomats and dependents were evacuated from Khartoum on US military aircraft.

Those assisted by the US have reached or are in transit to their onward destinations, Mr Patel said.

“We will continue to provide information for US citizens in Sudan — including departure options, as available, as they come online, and we reiterate our warning to US citizens to not travel to Sudan,” he added.

The UN has warned of the war's devastating impact particularly on children.

“The situation in Sudan is teetering toward catastrophe, and children are increasingly caught in the crossfire,” said Catherine Russell, executive director of the UN children's agency Unicef. “For the sake of Sudan’s children, the violence must stop.”

Unicef said that attacks had limited its ability to provide aid to children across the country. It received reports of 190 children killed and 1,700 injured in Sudan since the conflict erupted on April 15.

Exact numbers are difficult to obtain due to the intensity of the violence, it said.

Unicef called on the battling factions to ensure children were not caught in the line of fire, including by stopping attacks on health centres, schools and water stations.

Sudan said on Tuesday that 550 people had died and 4,926 people been wounded.