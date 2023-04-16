Abdalla Hamdok: Sudan at 'catastrophic' moment

Sudan is facing a "catastrophic time" and fighting has to stop to allow for the transition from dictatorship to democracy to continue, former prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said in an emergency address on Sunday night after fighting around the capital.

The former civilian leader said that he didn't think a peaceful transition to democratic elections was dead and said that dialogue was "the compass that leads us to sustainable solutions".

"The war needs to end tomorrow to allow the country to move into the transitional period which began three years ago. Peace is the only valid option for the people to avoid slipping into civil war," he told journalists in Abu Dhabi.

"I appealed to the warring sides and said that the winner of this war is a loser. I appealed to the international community to help Sudan in this plight."

The fighting erupted on Saturday between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council.

Shelling and gunfire rocked the city as civilians tried to escape the violence.

"The main reason I met you this evening, is the disastrous humanitarian situation in Sudan. The struggle was always there ― from the economy, which is declining, and the lack of medicine and food and there is constant power and water outages," said Mr Hamdok.

"We need to create a ceasefire that has safe corridors to allow civilians to conduct their day-to-day activities. We need a dialogue that’s satisfactory to all sides and there is no alternative to dialogue except dialogue."

Former Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a news conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night. Reuters

He said that he'd spoken to both the military and the RSF "in long talks" before fighting erupted and "told them to keep the option for dialogue open. They both said dialogue isn’t an option for them.

"Now I’m finding it hard to communicate with them but I’m going to exert the maximum efforts to reach the people around them. I’m still optimistic, I’m a born optimist. No matter how grim things seem there’s still a chance for sitting down and resolving issues."

He rejected foreign interference in the conflict and called for Arab states to collaborate to ensure assistance reaches people in the country.