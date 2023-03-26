Thousands protest after Netanyahu sacks defence minister who opposed judicial overhaul

Tens of thousands of people took to Israel's streets on Sunday in protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defence minister, who urged the government to stop a plan to overhaul the judicial system.

Mr Netanyahu dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant a day after he broke ranks and urged the government to stop the reform.

As news of the dismissal spread, tens of thousands of protesters, many waving blue and white Israeli flags, took to the streets in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Crowds gathered outside Mr Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, at one point breaching a security cordon.

About three months since taking office, Mr Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition has been plunged into crisis over the bitter divisions exposed by its judicial overhaul plans.

"State security cannot be a card in the political game. Netanyahu crossed a red line tonight," opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz said in a joint statement.

They called on members of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party not to have a hand in "the crushing of national security".

Mr Netanyahu was poised to ratify legislation that would tighten political control over judicial appointments.

That bill, and others that would limit Supreme Court powers to rule against government policy, have led to warnings at home and abroad over Israel's democracy.

Mr Gallant on Saturday became the most senior member of Mr Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party to say he would not support the judicial overhaul.

He said protests that included growing numbers of military reservists were also undermining national security.

"At this time, for the sake of our country, I am willing to take any risk and pay any price," Mr Gallant said in his televised address.

The response came on Sunday night.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided this evening to dismiss Defence Minister Yoav Gallant," Mr Netanyahu's office said. It did not name a replacement or give any other details.

Israel protests - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Israeli police disperse demonstrators blocking a road in Tel Aviv during a protest against plans by the government to overhaul the judicial system. AP

Shortly after his dismissal, Mr Gallant, 64, wrote on Twitter: "The state of Israel’s security has always been and will always be my life’s mission.”

Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges that he denies, says the judicial overhaul will balance out the branches of government.

Critics, from business leaders to former military officers and opposition parties, say the overhaul will weaken Israel's democracy, hurt the economy and hand uncontrolled powers to the government.

A key bill effectively giving Mr Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition more control over the appointment of judges is expected to be brought for ratification this week in the Knesset, where he and his allies hold 64 of 120 seats.

But how, or even whether, that unscheduled vote will proceed has been thrown into question by Likud dissenters.