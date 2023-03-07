One dead as Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the volatile West Bank town of Jenin on Tuesday and killed a Palestinian suspected of shooting two brothers from a Jewish settlement near the village of Huwara last week, Israel's Channel 12 news said.

“Mohammad Wael Ghazzawi, 26, was killed by occupation (Israeli) bullets to the chest in Jenin,” the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Earlier, the Israeli military said its forces were carrying out a raid in the Jenin refugee camp but gave no details about the target of the operation.

Videos on social media show what are thought to be Israeli special forces vehicles entering the area.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least five people were wounded in the raid.

Official Palestinian Wafa news agency said that Israeli forces targeted with a rocket a house at the camp, where smoke was rising.

Militant group the Jenin Brigade said their fighters exchanged gunfire with Israeli soldiers.

Israeli army sources have told local media that a number of Palestinians have been killed, including a man wanted for the murder of two Israelis last week.

The attack is the latest instance of fighting in the West Bank, following a deadly rampage by Israeli settlers just over a week ago in the town of Huwara, outside Nablus. The raid saw hundreds of Israelis set fire to Palestinian homes and businesses, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and about a dozen injuries.

On Monday, four Palestinians, including a child, were attacked by settlers in Huwara. The same day a video emerged showing Israeli forces dancing with settlers in the town.