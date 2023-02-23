Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel after raid kills 11 Palestinians

Sirens were heard in southern Israel after six rockets were fired from Gaza on Thursday morning, Israel's military has said, less than 24 hours after it conducted a raid in Nablus that killed 11 Palestinians and wounded more than 100.

Militant group Hamas said one of the men killed in Thursday's raid was a gunman from among its own ranks.

“The resistance in Gaza is monitoring the escalating crimes conducted by the enemy against our people in the occupied West Bank and is running out of patience,” Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Hamas armed wing, said on Telegram.

In Israel, senior members of the government such as former prime minister Yair Lapid and controversial Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir congratulated Israeli forces on Wednesday's operation, which the military said was carried out in response to “counterterrorism”.

Mr Ben-Gvir called the Israeli military “heroes”.

They made no mention of civilian casualties suffered on the Palestinian side, which included men aged 75 and 72.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces this year has reached 61 people. The Palestinian Health Ministry has called this the “bloodiest since the year 2000”, when the second Intifada took place.

Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh described Wednesday's incursion as a “massacre”, adding that the Palestinian leadership will be requesting “international protection” at the UN Security Council.

Saudi Arabia condemned the Wednesday's escalation by Israel while the US expressed “great concern” over the rise in tension in the West Bank.

