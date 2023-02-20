Beyond the Headlines: Are we heading for another intifada?

The UN says that 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians since systematic records began in 2005. Israeli security forces killed 151 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank territories and East Jerusalem last year, while 24 Israelis were killed by Palestinians.

This year there is no sign of a decline in the volume of violence. Tensions are high in Israel and the occupied territories after a spate of attacks against Israeli citizens, raids on Palestinian communities by the Israeli military and a return to power of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this time leading the most right-wing government in the country’s history. The situation looks dire, UN and international officials are calling for urgent action to ease anger, calm tensions and stop the violence continuing.

This week on Beyond the Headlines, host James Haines-Young focuses on Israel and Palestine to understand what’s driving the latest rounds of violence and ask if we’re heading towards a new intifada.