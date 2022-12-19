Nine Iraqi police officers killed in terror attack

ISIS fighters claimed an attack on police forces in Iraq's Kirkuk that killed nine people on Sunday, the group and Iraqi officials said.

The ISIS fighters "detonated an explosive device then attacked (police) with machine guns and hand grenades," the group said in a statement through Telegram.

A bomb struck a police convoy on Sunday near the village of Al Safra, about 30km south-west of Kirkuk in the eponymous province's Riyadh district, police sources told Reuters.

Following the attack, military spokesman Major General Yehia Rasool, said one "terrorist was killed and another wounded" during an ambush. One more suspect remains at large, he said.

The bomb was followed by a “direct attack with small arms”, a police officer told AFP.

A police major and several of his colleagues were killed in the attack, said military spokesman Yehia Rasool.

Governor of Kirkuk, Rakan Al Jubouri, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Security Committee, called for an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers for National Security to provide better border security and intelligence gathering.

The "terrorist crime in Kirkuk will not go unnoticed", he said, Iraq's state news agency reported.

The attack comes a few days after three police officers and a civilian were killed in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, in twin roadside bombs blamed on ISIS. The district is often attacked by ISIS militants.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani has ordered roads to be inspected and an investigation to be opened into the attack, said Mr Rasool.

ISIS routinely carries out attacks against police and other security forces in Iraq.

Riyadh district has been attacked several times by militants, lying close to the Hamrin Mountains, which has sheltered remnants of the group since its defeat in Mosul in 2017. Several policemen were killed in string of attacks in the district in August.

ISIS militants have taken advantage of a security vacuum in disputed areas in the north of the country, which are void of both Kurdish and federal security forces, and often attack security forces and local villagers.

Kirkuk Governor Rakan Al Jabouri said the attack would elicit “immediate retaliation” from security forces and called on units to be deployed to vulnerable and “empty” areas, referring to territory in the security vacuum.

Several attacks have taken place in Kirkuk province, which lies in the disputed territories. Counter-terror raids are often conducted in Kirkuk and Diyala province.

Four Iraqi soldiers were killed in an attack on a desert outpost in Kirkuk last month.

ISIS members have also been arrested in urban areas, including in the Kurdish north, and in the city of Sulaymaniyah.