At least eight police officers killed in Iraq bombing

At least eight police officers were reportedly killed in a bombing near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday.

A bomb struck a police convoy near the village of Safra, about 30 kilometres southwest of Kirkuk, police sources told Reuters. Two others are in critical condition.

The bombing is believed to be an ISIS attack, police told AFP, which placed the initial toll at seven dead.

ISIS routinely carries out attacks against police and other security forces in Iraq.

Although ousted from its last Iraqi stronghold of Mosul in 2017, remnants of the terror group have taken advantage of a security vacuum in disputed areas in the north of the country, void of both Kurdish and federal security forces, which allow militants to stage attacks.

Several attacks have taken place in Kirkuk province, which lies in the disputed territories.

Four Iraqi soldiers were killed in an attack on a desert post in Kirkuk last month.