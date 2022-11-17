Gaza: at least 21 killed in fire at refugee camp

At least 21 people were killed in a fire in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency reported on Thursday.

Wafa said that scores had been killed and more were injured in the now-extinguished fire in a residential building at the Jabalia refugee camp. The death toll is expected to rise.

Several children are said to be among the dead and an investigation has been opened into the cause of the blaze, a civil defence spokesman told Palestinian news outlets.

Initial reports indicate the fire was caused by large quantities of benzene stored in an apartment.

Footage posted to social media showed the entire building, located in the Tar Al Zatar area of the camp, ablaze as large crowds gathered at the site.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has declared Friday a day of national mourning in response to the fire, his spokesman told Wafa.

Witnesses told Reuters they were unable to help people trapped inside due to the intensity of the blaze.

Jabalia, located in the northern Gaza Strip, is the largest of eight refugee camps in the densely populated enclave.

The UN Works and Relief Agency, which serves Palestinian refugees, says the camp is overcrowded and many residents live in substandard conditions.

Inhabitants live in close proximity to one another and often build extra floors to accommodate the growing population, it says.

The Palestinian Authority has urged Israel to open the Erez crossing for medical evacuations to take place, Reuters quoted West Bank official Hussein Al Sheikh as saying.