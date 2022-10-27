UAE's Anwar Gargash says Egypt is 'central figure' for regional peace

The UAE has long held the belief that Egypt is a "central figure" for regional stability, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said in Cairo as the UAE and Egypt celebrated 50 years of ties.

"The UAE has a conviction that there is a need for countries with a moderate disposition and close vision to build an Arab narrative that is based on the best interests of their people to achieve stability and a prosperous future," he said on the second of a three-day event.

"We have a conviction that Egypt is a central figure in this unity and the centrepiece that we can rely on."

Dr Gargash told the audience of ministers, diplomats and key figures in both governments about a saying by the late Sheikh Zayed: "Egypt is the heart of Arabs."

The top UAE official said the united Arab position is important during a time of regional challenges in economic development, food security, health, terrorism and extremism.

"We are completely committed to the relationship between the UAE and Egypt, which has always allowed the two countries to rely on each other during geopolitical changes," he said.

"What makes this relationship special is its continuity and positivity — and it has remained stable since the time of Sheikh Zayed and Anwar Al Sadat."

Expand Autoplay UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, visits Sheikh Zayed City in Ismailia, Egypt on October 27, 1976. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Ties have become stronger under Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Dr Gargash said.

"The united vision by the UAE and Egypt has particularly helped stand up against extremism," he said.

Dr Gargash said the relationship between the two nations has helped guide many of the directions and outlooks of neighbouring Arab states.

He said Egypt and the UAE's bilateral ties show that they are able to "rely on one another".

The official also praised Egypt's work on "humanitarian issues" such as the environment, reflected its upcoming role as host of the climate conference Cop27 in November.