Jordan's King Abdullah to fly Germany for back surgery

Official media says increased pain from a slipped disc calls for urgent surgery for the king, who is 60 years old

Jordan's King Abdullah and his son Crown Prince Hussein praying at a Royal Guards mosque in Aqaba, Jordan April 8, 2022. AFP
The National
Amman
Apr 09, 2022

Jordan's King Abdullah II will fly to Frankfurt in Germany on Sunday for surgery on a slipped disc, official media said.

Jordanian specialists advised the king to go to Germany for surgery, state television said, adding that he has suffered back problems before.

It described the surgery as “urgent” because the king is experiencing increased pain from rising “pressure on the nerve as a result of the slipped disc".

“The surgery will be followed by week's rest before his majesty returns to the homeland,” the television report said.

During his youth, King Abdullah, now 60, raced cars and parachuted from planes when he was in the Jordanian Army. Official media suggested that parachuting was the cause of his back problems.

The king embarked on a diplomatic drive in the last few weeks to try to contain violence in Palestine.

He travelled to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the end of March and met several senior Israeli officials in Amman.

He was last in Germany on March 15 on an official visit when he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Updated: April 09, 2022, 6:04 PM
JordanMiddle East
