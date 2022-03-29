Gunman kills at least four people in Tel Aviv suburb

A suspected Arab gunman killed at least four people in a Tel Aviv suburb on Tuesday before he was fatally shot, in the latest of a string of attacks that have raised security concerns in Israel, Channel 12 television reported.

Police said Tuesday’s shooting took place at two locations, apparently carried out by a gunman riding a motorcycle.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were five people shot.

According to the television report, the gunman first shot towards apartment balconies in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish suburb of Tel Aviv, and then fired at people in the street.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

It took place two days after a shooting in the city of Hadera that left two Israeli police officers dead, and a week after a stabbing rampage in the southern city of Beersheba, in which four people were killed.

The attacks have raised concerns that there could be further violence.

The militant ISIS group claimed responsibility for both attacks in the past week, in which the assailants were killed.

Israeli security services raided the homes of at least 12 Arab citizens and arrested two suspected of having ties to ISIS in a crackdown sparked by recent deadly attacks, officials said on Tuesday.

Hours before the raids, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the two earlier assaults inside Israel, which killed six people, marked a “new situation” that required stepped-up security measures.

Law enforcement officials said 31 homes and sites were searched overnight in northern Israel, an area that was home to the gunmen who killed two police officers and wounded four more people in the city of Hadera at the weekend.

ISIS claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, as well as the stabbing rampage in southern Israel last Tuesday. Officers shot and killed the two gunmen, and the stabber was shot and killed by a passer-by, police said.

Israeli leaders condemned the killings and pointed to the timing.

Both attacks came days before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and Sunday’s killings came on the eve of a high-profile meeting between the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the US in the Israeli Negev.

All four Arab nations — Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain and the UAE — along with the US, condemned the killings.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday.

Last year, clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters during the holy month boiled over into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza.

Hamas praised the shooting as a “heroic operation.”

Attacks by ISIS inside Israel are rare.

The group operates mainly in Iraq and Syria, where it has recently stepped up attacks against security forces. It no longer controls any territory but operates through sleeper cells.

ISIS has claimed attacks against Israeli troops in the past and has branches in Afghanistan and other countries.