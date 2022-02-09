Eastern Mediterranean only WHO region in which weekly Covid-19 cases still increasing

The Eastern Mediterranean is the only World Health Organisation region that has continued to report an increase in the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases this month.

This is mainly linked to lower vaccination levels, WHO officials said on Wednesday.

Weekly cases increased by 36 per cent in the region, which includes 22 countries and territories stretching from Morocco to Pakistan, during the week of January 31 to February 6. It said weekly deaths increased by 45 per cent.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past six weeks, with a daily average of over 110,000 cases. A rise in deaths has also been reported over the past three weeks, with a daily average of 345 deaths,” Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said at a briefing in Cairo.

READ MORE Coronavirus: UAE reports lowest number of cases since Christmas Day

The five other WHO regions – Africa, the Americas, South-East Asia, Europe and Western Pacific – reported decreases in weekly cases this month.

Globally, the number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 17 per cent compared with the number during the previous week, although the new seven-day death toll rose by 7 per cent.

Many of the countries that reported an early rise in the number of cases caused by the Omicron variant have reported declines in new infections since the beginning of January, the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological update.

Coronavirus around the world - in pictures